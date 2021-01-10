Kim & KanyeBachelor NationTaylor SwiftKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Nina Dobrev Celebrates a Birthday "Redo" as Boyfriend Shaun White Shares Adorable Pics

Nina Dobrev is celebrating her 31st birthday again as she turns 32 with her boyfriend of one year, Olympian Shaun White. Check out his tribute to her and look back at their relationship in pictures.

By Corinne Heller Jan 10, 2021 12:15 AMTags
BirthdaysNina DobrevCouples
Watch: Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Spark Romance Rumors

Nina Dobrev is celebrating her 31st birthday with a "redo" as she turns 32, but this time, she gets to celebrate it publicly with her new boyfriend, Shaun White.

The Vampire Diaries alum shared a throwback video from one of her childhood birthday parties on her Instagram page on Saturday, Jan. 9, writing, "Thank you you for the birthday wishes!!! older? yep. wiser? sure. just as childish? 100%. im so excited to be turning 31 (again) today! (because i think we can all agree 2020 didn't count, so I'll be taking a redo) 2021 better get its s--t together quick otherwise I'll still be my [sic] 31st birthday again next year too..."

The year 2020 was certainly not all bad for Dobrev: She started dating White soon after it started. The 34-year-old Olympic gold medalist and snowboarding champion paid tribute to his girlfriend on her 32nd birthday, sharing photos of the two dressed in brightly colored, '80s-style outfits and sunglasses, with him sporting bleached blond hair.

"Too bad we never have any fun together," he wrote. "Happy birthday baby!"

photos
Nina Dobrev's Best Roles

Check out Dobrev and White's road to romance:

Instagram
January 2020: Happy New Year...

Dobrev and White hit it off after they partied together with friends, including her Vampire Diaries co-stars Kayla Ewell and Candice Accola King, at the opening of the Bellagio Resort & Casino's new supper club The Mayfair in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

A year later, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dobrev would share this photo of her and White at the bash, as well as a video of him lifting her up Dirty Dancing-style only to have them both topple into the snow. She wrote, "How we thought 2020 would go...how it actually went."

George Pimentel/Getty Images; John Salangsang/Shutterstock
March 2020: Romantic Bike Ride

Dobrev and White spark romance rumors after they are spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, Calif. A source tells E! News that the two began to "ease into a relationship" after spending New Year's Eve together, adding that things "really accelerated" between the two after the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

"After spending weeks together during quarantine," the source says, "Nina and Shaun have made it clear to their friends that they are a serious couple."

Nina Dobrev / Instagram
May 2020: Snip Snip

The two make their relationship Instagram official when both share a photo of the actress trimming White's red hair. Most hair salons closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Under her post, Dobrev writes, "Adding to resume: hairdresser."

Instagram / Shaun White
November 2020: Happy Thanksgiving

Dobrev and White celebrate Thanksgiving with his family, as seen in photos he posts on Instagram.

Instagram / Shaun White
December 2020: Road Trip!

Judging from their Instagrams, Dobrev and White vacationed together in the Zion National Park area in Utah twice in 2020, in May and in December.

Instagram
December 2020: Happy Holidays

The two spend the holidays together in December.

Nina Dobrev/Instagram
December 2020: "So In Love"

Just before New Year's Eve, another source tells E! News that the two "are genuinely so in love."

"They openly talk about their future together," the insider continued. "They're just super happy, and things are going really well with them."

Instagram
January 2021: Happy Birthday, Nina... Again!

Dobrev celebrates a "redo" of her 31st birthday on her 32rd as White pays tribute to her with photos of the two sporting these looks.

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett & Sabrina Carpenter Drama

2

Gilmore Girls’ Matt Czuchry Will “Never” Name Rory’s Baby Daddy

3

Pumpkin Shannon Shares Honey Boo Boo Update After Mama June's Arrest

4

Amber Heard Addresses Claim She Didn't Donate Johnny Depp Settlement

5

The View's Sunny Hostin In-Laws Died of COVID Over the Holidays