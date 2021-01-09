Zac Efron and Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares' Relationship Heats Up With Rare Outing Down Under

Watch : Zac Efron Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored Girlfriend

It's a Zac Efron sighting! And he's not alone.

On Friday, Jan. 8, the 33-year-old High School Musical alum was spotted walking and holding hands with his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, in Sydney, Australia, where they reportedly joined another couple for dinner at a Korean restaurant and later had drinks at a bar.

Efron has been living in the Land Down Under for about a year and amid the coronavirus pandemic. He and Valladares both wore masks and light denim outfits during their rare outing, which took place during Australia's summer.

The Baywatch movie star and the 25-year-old Australian model have been dating since last summer. Efron and Valladares are not spotted out together often. But in September, they were photographed grabbing lunch in Australia's Byron Bay. Then in October, Valladares threw the actor a surprise birthday party in the backyard of a private home with dozens of friends.

"I'm not going to go through every single person," one of the guests, radio host Kyle Sandilands, said on his KIIS 106.5 program the Kyle & Jackie O Show, "but there was rock stars, movie stars, television stars—a very cool Byron sort of crowd."