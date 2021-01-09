Jessica White Accuses Nick Cannon of Hiding Brittany Bell's Pregnancy in Tell-All Interview

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Brittany Bell

Jessica White says there's much, much more to the story behind her relationship with Nick Cannon.

The supermodel was in an on-again, off-again relationship with The Masked Singer host when a woman from his past unexpectedly announced she was pregnant with his child last June. At the time, some speculated Jessica was the other woman in this apparent love triangle, but new claims by the 36-year-old paint an entirely different story.

Jessica broke her silence on Friday, Jan. 8's installment of FOX Soul's Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee, where she accused Nick of hiding former beauty queen Brittany Bell's pregnancy from her.

"I found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world," Jessica revealed.

In fact, Jessica said that not long before Brittany announced her own pregnancy, she had suffered a miscarriage and was preparing to start In Vitro with Nick.

"She was aware that I just had a miscarriage two weeks prior to her news coming out, because he told me that he told her," Jessica claimed. "I was living at his house, and she knew that as well."