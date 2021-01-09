Watch Kim Kardashian Toast to "Craziness and Lots of Love" as KUWTK Wraps Filming

Kim Kardashian is raising her glass to 15 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
In an exclusive video, the KKW Beauty guru looks back at her time on the iconic E! reality TV show as she and the crew wrap filming on the final season. Kim, wearing her SKIMS cozy lounge wear, tells the camera, "We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever. We're done, we're never filming again—isn't that so crazy?!"
And though Kim typically doesn't drink alcohol, the momentous occasion called for a bit of bubbly. "So we're having a drink with the crew in my backyard, hanging out," she continues, before raising her glass of champagne. "Cheers to—I don't know. 15 years; 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love."
Khloe Kardashian also marked the bittersweet moment on her Instagram Story this Friday, revealing the elaborate lunch the family had as part of their final farewell. She said over a video of their meal, "Our last day of shooting. Look how cute these cookies are!"
On Sept. 8, the Kardashian family confirmed season 20 would be their last, explaining in part, "We've decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."
E! released a statement as well, wishing the Kardashian-Jenners the best in this next chapter of their lives. "E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras," the statement read. "It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together."
While we wait for the final episodes to premiere in the coming months, fans can watch past seasons of KUWTK on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)