Shop The $40 Snow Pants That Have 8,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Are you planning on hitting the slopes this season?
Well if you are, might we suggest these best-selling snow pants that are $40. Yes you heard that right, only $40! Crafted with several layers of insulation with heat-trapping micro chambers, these pants will keep you warmer than most snow apparel on the market.
Whether you're racing down the mountain on skis or walking your dog in the snow or building a snowman, these pants will protect you from the elements and freezing temperatures. And with 21 colors and prints, you're bound to find a style that fits your personality and wardrobe!
See below for the best-selling snow pants with 8,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews.
Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants
These weather-resistant snow pants feature ThermaTech insulation, zippers, O-rings for tickets and gloves, and boot gaiters with grippers.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"I wore these new pants last weekend, and I am so glad I got them. They fit perfect, including the length, which is really hard to find. I'm 5'7, 140lb and have a 33" inseam. I wear jeans underneath my ski pants. It was a very comfortable fit. I like the use of velcro on these pants, so I can adjust the sides and reinforce the zipper. They fit perfect over my rental boots. The gray matches all of my winter jackets, which is handy. I wore them for about 6 hours, skiing, sitting at the bar for lunch, and running around, and I was never uncomfortable in these pants."
"These will fit most hourglass figures. Swoon. I can also recommend these for those who experience serious bloating. They may be a good fit for you, too. These are warm, comfortable, and adjustable. I'm perpetually cold and these kept me dry and warm during a 30F snow storm. I immediately ordered a second pair and sung their virtues to my husband."
"I love these insulated pants! I bought them to walk the dog, so I'll have no excuses rain, sleet, snow, wind...whatever hits I'll be ready. I was very surprised with the quality of the material, craftsmanship, and comfort. These were very inexpensive and hit all my must-haves....I can not recommend them enough. Update- It snowed this weekend and I walked the dog in 20 degree weather. I was very comfortable, could have stayed outside all day in these pants. Plus, they wash well. Still highly recommend!"
