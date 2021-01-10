Kim & KanyeBachelor NationTaylor SwiftKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Today Only: Score 50% Off Sunday Riley, BareMinerals and More at Ulta!

With incredible deals on cleansers, eye treatments and moisturizers, you can craft the perfect skincare routine while saving big on beloved brands!

By Emily Spain Jan 10, 2021 3:00 PMTags
Shop BeautyShop With E!Daily DealsShop Affordable FindsShop Sales
E-Comm: Skincare Stock ImageiStock

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

 If you're in need of a new skincare routine to help your 2021 glow up, Ulta has you covered! Now through Jan. 23, enjoy incredible savings during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Every day, the beauty retailer will be offering new deals on popular skincare brands like Dermalogica, First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major, PMD and more!

Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from Sunday Riley, BareMinerals and Cannuka!

Keep scrolling to shop today's skincare deals at Ulta.

read
Everything You Need to Have the Ultimate Relaxing Bath

BareMinerals Gentle Deep Cleansing Foam

With mineral-rich sea salts, elderflower and rosemary, this cleansing foam will nourish and soften your skin while removing traces of makeup and dirt.

$22
$11
Ulta

Cannuka Harmonizing Face Cream

This face cream is great for sensitive skin! Using a combination of manuka honey, CBD, cucumber extract and hyaluronic acid, this cream offers maximum hydration and relief for dry, irritated skin.

$58
$29
Ulta

Trending Stories

1

Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares' Relationship Heats Up With Rare Outing

2

Breaking Down Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett & Sabrina Carpenter Drama

3

Kylie Jenner Wears All-White on Her Last Day of Filming KUWTK

Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit

Try out two of Sunday Riley's best-selling, celeb-loved products. The kit includes the Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Ceramic Slip Cleanser which will help achieve younger-looking skin.

$25
$13
Ulta

Cannuka Healing Skin Balm

Enjoy the calming relief of CBD! This skin balm also features other powerhouse ingredients like rose hip oil, manuka honey and orange peel butter.

$58
$29
Ulta

For more beauty must-haves, check out The 15 Best Hydrating Face Masks for Winter Skin!

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett & Sabrina Carpenter Drama

2

Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares' Relationship Heats Up With Rare Outing

3

Kylie Jenner Wears All-White on Her Last Day of Filming KUWTK

4

Kate Hudson Says She Hopes to "Connect" with Her Estranged Dad's Kids

5

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Responds to Jay Cutler Rumors