Today Only: Score 50% Off Sunday Riley, BareMinerals and More at Ulta!

If you're in need of a new skincare routine to help your 2021 glow up, Ulta has you covered! Now through Jan. 23, enjoy incredible savings during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Every day, the beauty retailer will be offering new deals on popular skincare brands like Dermalogica, First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major, PMD and more!
Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from Sunday Riley, BareMinerals and Cannuka!
Keep scrolling to shop today's skincare deals at Ulta.
BareMinerals Gentle Deep Cleansing Foam
With mineral-rich sea salts, elderflower and rosemary, this cleansing foam will nourish and soften your skin while removing traces of makeup and dirt.
Cannuka Harmonizing Face Cream
This face cream is great for sensitive skin! Using a combination of manuka honey, CBD, cucumber extract and hyaluronic acid, this cream offers maximum hydration and relief for dry, irritated skin.
Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit
Try out two of Sunday Riley's best-selling, celeb-loved products. The kit includes the Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Ceramic Slip Cleanser which will help achieve younger-looking skin.
Cannuka Healing Skin Balm
Enjoy the calming relief of CBD! This skin balm also features other powerhouse ingredients like rose hip oil, manuka honey and orange peel butter.
