Gilmore Girls’ Matt Czuchry Reveals Why He’ll “Never” Spill the Identity of Rory’s Baby’s Father

Logan Huntzberger can keep a secret.
Actor Matt Czuchry, who played the saucy character on Gilmore Girls, revealed he actually knows who the father of Rory's baby is. He's just not telling us.
Spoiler alert: Gilmore Girls originally ended with Rory (Alexis Bledel) turning down Logan's proposal. However, their love lived on in 2016's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, when Rory cheated on her largely-absent boyfriend Paul with Logan. The Netflix revival left us all on a cliffhanger when Rory told her mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) she's pregnant, but didn't reveal who fathered the child.
On Friday, Jan. 8, Matt told Us Weekly that series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino trusted him by disclosing the top-secret identity of the bookworm's baby daddy.
Matt shared, "They told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.' And I never have."
As much as we want him to spill the beans, the 43-year-old actor is staying tight-lipped for a very admirable reason.
"That's for them to say," he continued. "Ultimately this is Amy and Dan's show and it's Lauren [Graham's] show and it's Alexis' show. It's not mine. And so, for me, it doesn't feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be."
He was also weary of leaking the secret in case the show returns again, which obviously got our hopes up. The Resident star explained, "If we do come back, they may change their minds. So it could become somebody else. Those are the reasons why I've never said what they told me on set."
Paul and Logan seem to be the top two contenders, but it sounds like we won't know unless the show comes back.
Matt said he's so resolute in his decision not to tell that he's even turned down friends that have asked him. "It's funny because I have dear friends of mine and my buddy's wife who's been a huge fan of Gilmore Girls for so long," he recounted to Us Weekly. "We would go out for drinks. And then she tried to say, like, ‘OK so tell me who it is.'"
He added, "I'm like, ‘Are you really doing this? I've known your husband since I was 9 years old. You're putting drinks in me and trying to get me to tell you! No.'... I've told no one who it might be."
In 2017, Matt feigned ignorance when E! News asked him who fathered the child.
He stuck to his story and said, "I cannot answer that question." He then explained Amy gave him permission to claim any Stars Hollow character was the dad, saying, "Actually, she told me I could say whatever I wanted and that's what I've always chosen to say." It's all so mysterious.
When E! News then spoke to Amy on the matter, she tried to give us some hints as to his identity: "I think a lot of clues are out there. I know with the time passage it wasn't 100 percent clear, but we also didn't have her engage with who she thought was the father," the producer said.
The mastermind, who went on to create Mrs. Maisel for Amazon, discussed how she always wanted Gilmore Girls to end in a full circle moment for the mother-daughter duo.
Amy said, "I thought I had told Lauren the last four words 10 years ago and she informed me that I didn't, so I don't know what I've told anybody and what I've said to anybody."
She continued, "We just sort of felt like we wanted to leave it in that way because it was really less about who the father was and more about Rory repeating her mother's history."
So will fans ever know? Well, during a panel in October, Amy said there's nothing standing in the way of A Year in the Life season two—except aligning everyone's schedules.
She recalled, "It was a wonderful experience. I really do believe that if the time is right and the girls are where they need to be in their lives [it could happen]."
Just don't expect the plot to be tied up in a neat bow. As Amy promised, "There's never going to be closure between Lorelai and Emily. Ever. And the older that Rory gets and the more she finds her own footing and has her own life — and she's potentially going to have a baby — she's going to be in conflict with Lorelai."
This week, Matt said he hopes that Logan and Rory will finally be together if he's "lucky" enough for the series to return.
"If I was writing it, he would be with Rory," he shared. "Logan was a character who was pushed in a certain direction because of his family, that he didn't want to be in that direction. He wanted to follow his heart and his love, which was Rory… He would do anything for her, including giving up the whole family business."
