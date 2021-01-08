Inside Kim, Khloe and Family's Last Day Filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians

It's the end of an era for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

And no, we're not doing amazing, sweetie, because Kim Kardashian just revealed that today, Jan. 8, marks Keeping Up With the Kardashians' last day of filming ever.

As if that wasn't sad enough, the mother of four also documented the final time she'd wear her E! mic, posting a video to her Instagram Story Friday afternoon with KUWTK's audio tech. "You guys, this is Erin Paxton," Kim said while filming. "This is our last Keeping Up With the Kardashians' miking of life."

Kim captured a snapshot of her mom and sister's longtime microphone packs, too. "Look!" she told her followers, showing mics labeled with the names of Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner alongside her own.

"Don't cry!" Kim added after Erin said she might. From there, the SKIMS owner continued to share videos to her Instagram Story, and soon, she was showing off a sentimental last lunch.