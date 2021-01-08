Entourage Star Kevin Connolly Is Expecting First Baby With Actress Zulay Henao

Kevin Connolly is going to be a dad!
The Entourage star and Colombian actress Zulay Henao revealed they're expecting their first child together on Instagram. In a Christmas Day post, the mom-to-be shared a photo of herself and Kevin, who cradled her growing belly, as they stood beside their Christmas tree. She captioned the picture, "Merry Christmas y Feliz Navidad from our family to yours!"
Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams congratulated Zulay and Kevin on the news, with Porsha commenting, "Congratulations what amazing news !! Blessings."
According to an Instagram post from Tuesday, Jan. 5, the actress is 18 weeks along in her pregnancy.
News of Zulay's pregnancy comes six months after Kevin was accused of sexually assaulting costume designer Gracie Cox at a wrap party for Gardener of Eden in 2005. At the time, Kevin's attorney and rep released a statement denying the claims.
"Kevin strongly supports victims of sexual assault and believes their claims should always be heard. As someone who has worked in this industry for four decades, he has treated people with nothing but respect and has maintained a stellar reputation. Therefore, he was completely shocked to learn of the allegations made by Gracie Cox from a wrap party in 2005," a statement to E! News read. "The incident with Ms. Cox was consensual, and he categorically denies any claim that it was assault."
In a July interview with The Daily Beast, Gracie discussed the alleged sexual assault, recalling, "There was not really a chance in my mind to object or resist. It just happened really fast. I froze and was in shock. Nothing like that had ever happened to me before in any way, shape or form. I was completely caught off-guard."
Though Gracie never reported the alleged incident to police, The Daily Beast spoke to four of her friends, who confirmed that Gracie told them that she had been "assaulted" by Kevin not long after the alleged assault took place.
According to The Daily Beast, Gracie is no longer a costume designer, having moved home to Charleston, South Carolina a few years ago to pursue a career as a therapist treating children's mental health.
