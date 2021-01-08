Entourage Star Kevin Connolly Is Expecting First Baby With Actress Zulay Henao

Kevin Connolly is going to be a dad!

The Entourage star and Colombian actress Zulay Henao revealed they're expecting their first child together on Instagram. In a Christmas Day post, the mom-to-be shared a photo of herself and Kevin, who cradled her growing belly, as they stood beside their Christmas tree. She captioned the picture, "Merry Christmas y Feliz Navidad from our family to yours!"

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams congratulated Zulay and Kevin on the news, with Porsha commenting, "Congratulations what amazing news !! Blessings."

According to an Instagram post from Tuesday, Jan. 5, the actress is 18 weeks along in her pregnancy.

News of Zulay's pregnancy comes six months after Kevin was accused of sexually assaulting costume designer Gracie Cox at a wrap party for Gardener of Eden in 2005. At the time, Kevin's attorney and rep released a statement denying the claims.