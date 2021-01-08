Fired Vanderpump Rules Star Kristen Doute Says She's "Really Nervous" About Fertility Concerns

Kristen Doute got candid about her potential fertility struggle on social media.
On Jan. 8, the former Vanderpump Rules star spoke on her Instagram Story about health concerns she hopes will not impact her chances of getting pregnant.
Kristen, 37, explained that she had to wait quite a while for an appointment with her gynecologist due to the coronavirus pandemic, which made her particularly anxious as she wanted clear answers on whether or not she would be able to get pregnant.
"I've had really off cycles lately and it's been making me really nervous because of my age," the reality star said. "Going in to [the gynecologist], we were not able to do the tests we were hoping for so it really stressed me out and kind of broke my f--king heart, but we did the best we could with what we could do."
Kristen began dating Alex Menache last year. In May, a source told Us Weekly that Alex wants to get married and have kids with Kristen soon.
She added, "Good news on those fronts, and we're just gonna keep track of what we need to keep track of and catch up again in a couple months."
Kristen also clarified in a comment posted on her story, "It's just been a lot of anticipatory anxiety for the last two months of the unknown of what was going on with my body."
Kristen was fired from Vanderpump Rules along with Stassi Schroeder in June 2020 after false accusations the pair made against fellow cast member Faith Stowers resurfaced. The next season of Vanderpump Rules, which chronicles the lives of the people working in Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants, is currently on hold due to uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm sorry that, you know it's all happening at this time, but I'm so happy for her and Beau [Clark]. She's pregnant, it's crazy! She's pregnant," Kristen told the Hollywood Raw podcast in July 2020, her first interview after her firing. "She's been my best friend for 10 years. So yeah, she's pregnant with her little baby girl, and I'm just trying to be there to support her. And she's been doing the same for me."
On Friday, Jan. 8, news broke that Stassi gave birth to daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.
In addition to Stassi welcoming her first child, former castmates Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are expecting a baby, as are Scheana Shay and Lala Kent.