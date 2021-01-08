Diamonds and Drama: Netflix Drops Juicy Trailer For Reality Series Bling Empire

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have just found their next binge watch.
If you thought Love is Blind was juicy, just wait until you watch Netflix's latest reality series, Bling Empire.
Netflix released the show's trailer on Jan. 8 to introduce its stars: several wealthy friends in Los Angeles who "have the whole world at their disposal."
Dropping on Jan. 15, Bling Empire follows "a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends (and frenemies)" as they attend starry parties in Beverly Hills and check out mansions that are "only" $19,000 per month.
As the streaming site describes, "While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don't let the glitz and glamour fool you."
The synopsis continues, "Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets."
The trailer centers on Kane, a shopaholic; Kevin, who is obsessed with his abs; Christine, who declares, "In China, my husband's father would be an Emperor"; Kelly, who says she only wants to date for love; Kim, a famous DJ; Cherie, a denim heiress; and Anna, whose father sells bombs and guns.
As the streaming site promises, for these reality stars, their "pockets are deeper" and their "friendships are tighter" than we could possibly imagine.
Case in point: In one scene of Bling Empire, the socialites go shopping for luxury rings, take one look at a giant green gemstone and remark, "perfect for hiking." Casual.
In the words of Anna, "I think it's very important to have fun."
It's pretty obvious fans of The Hills and Gossip Girl will be hooked. We're certainly ready to open a bottle of bubbly and dive in to the scandalous lives of L.A.'s elite.
The eight, 45-minute episodes of Bling Empire come out Jan. 15, but you can watch the trailer above.