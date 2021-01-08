5 Tips For A Healthier New Year According To Celebs' Go-To Doctor

Whether you've made a resolution or not, January is a great time for a fresh start and to develop better habits, especially when it comes to your overall well-being.

"2020 took a huge toll on us, both physically and psychologically," says Dr. Scott Braunstein, the medical director medical concierge of Sollis Health, a Hamptons, NYC and L.A.-based medical concierge service that counts numerous celebrities as patients. "This new year, more than ever, it's critical to take stock of your own wellness and make optimal choices."

To help, he's put together a list of five healthy tips that will change that way you enter 2021.

1. Start working out or increase your current exercise regimen

"Quarantining at home can lead to a sedentary lifestyle. Counter it with socially-distanced outdoor activities. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week."



2. Pay close attention to your mental health

"Find someone you can trust to confide in when you need to, especially if you're starting to feel sad, anxious or scared. It can be anyone from a doctor to a friend. Rates of depression have been sky-rocketing so it's important to have a support system in place."