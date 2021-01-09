15 Downton Abbey Secrets Revealed

Watch : Lily James Talks "Downton Abbey" Movie

Six seasons and a movie.

That's what Downton Abbey fans were treated to when the period drama debuted o Jan. 9, 2011 in the U.S. on PBS. Yes, it's really been 10 years since we were first introduced to the Crawley family and their servants in their stunning home in the English countryside. Then again, who can forget when Theo James' character died while deflowering Michelle Dockery's Lady Mary during its freshman run?

Created by Julian Fellowes, the series would go on to become a pop culture phenomenon, turning Dockery, Dan Stevens and more of the cast into major stars and introducing one of TV's most beloved characters in Maggie Smith's Dowager Countess, a.k.a. the woman born to become a meme, thanks to her quips and insults.

After ending its initial run in 2015, viewers made a return trip to Downton Abbey when the movie hit theaters in September 2019.

In honor of its 10th anniversary, we're spilling behind-the-scenes facts about the show, including the real reason behind the series' most shocking death and which star almost bailed on her audition.