Tracy Chapman Awarded $450,000 in Copyright Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Tracy Chapman are ready to put this legal battle behind them.

According to documents filed in California court on Jan. 7 and obtained by E! News, the 56-year-old songwriter has accepted the 38-year-old rapper's offer of judgment in their copyright infringement case. On Dec. 17, Minaj offered to pay Chapman $450,000, and the "Fast Car" artist accepted the deal on Dec. 30. As a result, the two will no longer head to the trial they had scheduled for later this year.

"Judgment shall be entered in favor of plaintiff Tracy Chapman and against Defendant in the amount of $450,000," the Dec. 17th filing read, noting that this sum was "inclusive of all costs and attorney fees incurred to date."

In a statement to NBC News, Chapman reacted to the settled case. "I am glad to have this matter resolved and grateful for this legal outcome which affirms that artists' rights are protected by law and should be respected by other artists," she told the news organization via her publicist Howard Bragman. "I was asked in this situation numerous times for permission to use my song; in each instance, politely and in a timely manner, I unequivocally said no. Apparently, Ms. Minaj chose not to hear and used my composition despite my clear and express intentions."

Chapman added that the lawsuit against Minaj was an effort to protect "the creative enterprise and expression of songwriters and independent publishers like myself."