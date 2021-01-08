Ranking the Most Outrageous Moments From Tiny Pretty Things

Tiny Pretty Things is so wild it'll make you do a
double take pirouette.
Now, is wild a good thing? In this case, we're not so sure.
The Netflix teen drama, based on Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra's novel, tackles the highly-competitive ballet world by following fictional students at an elite Chicago-based school for budding ballerinas.
Prior to its release, Tiny Pretty Things was described as "Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars." For more context, the series kicked off with newcomer Neveah (played by Kylie Jefferson) joining the Archer School of Ballet, where a star student mysteriously fell from a rooftop.
As fans of ballet content, including Center Stage and Dance Academy, we were immediately sold when the Tiny Pretty Things trailer dropped. Everything from dance numbers to hot hookups to a potential murder was teased, so it was an easy sell.
However, after consuming the show in one weekend, we found ourselves asking, "What the heck did we just watch?"
Yes, Tiny Pretty Things delivered on the drama it promised. Yet, as each episode tried to top the previous one's outrageous moments, the show got increasingly more crazy.
When the students weren't covering up where they were the night rising star Cassie Shore (played by Anna Maiche) faced near death, they were having illicit affairs with adults and/or peers, getting addicted to pain killers and more.
We mean, at one point, the ballerinas tried to take down a predatory benefactor who assaulted a student. We're all for taking down the patriarchy, but maybe don't endanger your life when you could've just reported it to the authorities?
Still, that's just a taste of the drama from Tiny Pretty Things. So, for a break down of all the wild moments on the show, scroll through our ranking below.
Did anyone else get big Degrassi energy from this show? Be sure to let us know.
Tiny Pretty Things is streaming now on Netflix.