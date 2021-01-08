Watch Gabrielle Union and 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia Fight Over Pasta in Adorable Video

Watch : Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge

Kaavia Union Wade doesn't share food! At least, not with her mom Gabrielle Union.

The L.A.'s Finest star took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of her attempting to steal a bite of pasta from her 2-year-old daughter's bowl, which did not work out as well as Gabrielle wanted it to.

"I needed this laugh today. Thought yall might as well," the Bring It On actress wrote in the caption of the video. "@kaaviajames ladies and gentlemen."

In the video, Gabrielle attempts to grab a piece of pasta from her daughter, who consistently yanks the bowl away and screeches.

"There are like three pieces left!" Gabrielle says in the video. "You could have one, and mom could have no."

The answer, unfortunately, was a resounding "No thanks mom."

When Gabrielle manages to take a piece of penne from the bowl, Kaavia quickly snatches it back.

"Why can't mom have any pasta?" Gabrielle says while laughing. "You sound like a Hollywood producer. 'No pasta!'