Vanessa Bryant Shares Footage of Kobe Bryant Discussing Marriage's "Ups and Downs"

Vanessa Bryant is remembering a powerful Kobe Bryant interview just weeks before the one-year anniversary of his tragic death.
She shared a video to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 7 that showed the late basketball legend discussing the power of love to sustain a person through life's ebbs and flows. The footage had previously been shared by fans on social media shortly after the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Jan. 26, 2020.
"Happiness is such a beautiful journey," the superstar athlete explained in the clip. "It has its ups and downs, whether it's in marriage or whether it's in a career. Things are never perfect, but through love, you continue to persevere, and you move through them, you move through them. And then through that storm, a beautiful sun emerges, and inevitably, another storm comes. And guess what? You ride that one out, too."
He continued, "So, I think love is sort of a determination, a persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love."
Vanessa captioned the post, "I LOVE YOU @kobebryant Miss you and Gigi so much." She added a heart emoji.
Thankfully, she has been able to enjoy some positive experiences recently as well. Vanessa and close friend Ciara shared pics to social media over the holidays of their families' combined ski getaway in Montana.
"Making snow memories," Vanessa captioned one of the cute shots.
Meanwhile, Ciara wrote on her post, "The very 1st Time I Skied. So much fun. Figuring it all out!"
Between her cherished moments with Kobe and her valued loved ones, it sounds like Vanessa still has a beautiful sun in her life after all.