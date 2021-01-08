Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeTanya RobertsSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Zayn Makes His Musical Comeback With New Song "Vibez": Listen Here

Zayn Malik, whose last album Icarus Falls dropped in 2018, just released his second single "Vibez" off his upcoming album, Nobody Is Listening.

It's been nearly two years since Zayn Malik released his last album Icarus Falls. Now, the former One Direction member has dropped the second single off his third studio album Nobody Is Listening. 

On Jan. 8 at midnight EST, Zayn—who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September 2020—released his new song "Vibez," a follow-up to the single "Better," which he unveiled in 2020. The new song can be heard via the Apple Music link here, and in a preview posted to Instagram.

"Vibez out now!" he captioned his post, which is below. "Nobody is Listening - Jan 15th!"

Zayn teased the track on his Instagram Story. On Jan. 7, he posted a short clip of an empty theater with the words "TOMORROW" written over the curtain. 

The artist first rose to fame with the extraordinarily popular boy band One Direction, but in March 2015, the "Pillowtalk" singer decided to leave the band, citing mental health struggles. Since, he's focused on finding his own sound and voice in the music world. 

"From like the first year really, I never really wanted to be there in the band," Zayn admitted to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 in 2016. "I just gave it a go because it was there at the time and then when I realized the direction we were going in with the music, I instantly realized it wasn't for me because I realized I couldn't put any input in; I couldn't give my opinion on this or that because it didn't fit the grain of what we were as a band or what we represented."

He continued, "So that's when it became frustrating for me, that's when I had to be like, I've got to start thinking about myself."

Now on his way to a third studio album, it seems that the "vibez" are finally just right for Zayn.

