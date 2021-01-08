Riverdale Casts a Husband For Veronica

That's Mrs. Veronica Lodge to you. Or maybe Veronica Gekko?
Riverdale's time jump is causing some major changes on the CW drama, including the fact that Veronica (Camila Mendes) is married, and it's not to Archie (KJ Apa). Chris Mason, known for Broadchurch and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has been cast as Chad Gekko, adult Veronica's Wall Street husband. Unfortunately for Veronica, it sounds like her husband sucks.
Chad is described by Deadline and EW as an Alpha Dog who is threatened by Veronica's life in Riverdale and her friendship with Archie and is very controlling and jealous. We hate Chad already!
When last we saw Veronica, she was still dating Archie, but they were sort of doomed. He had recently been kissing Betty (Lili Reinhart) a little bit, but Betty had called it off and decided to recommit to Jughead (Cole Sprouse), leaving Archie confused.
Season four was forced to end three episodes early when production had to shut down during the pandemic, but we'll see the fallout of Barchie's kiss in three pre-time jump episodes at the beginning of season five. Chad will make his debut after the time jump in episode four, but it feels safe to say Archie and Veronica won't make it out of this Betty situation unscathed.
We've still got prom and graduation to get through, and you know those will both be dramatic as hell.
Here's how The CW described season five of Riverdale:
"Season five of Riverdale will begin with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…"
The trailer for the season doesn't include any footage from after the time jump, but it still looks action-packed. You can watch it below!
Riverdale returns for season five Wednesday, January 20 on The CW.