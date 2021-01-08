Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeTanya RobertsSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos
Exclusive

The Office Stars Pick Their Favorite Episodes to Binge on Peacock

Oscar Nuñez, Kate Flannery and more reveal the most hilarious episodes you should watch ASAP.

By Brett Malec Jan 08, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TVSteve CarellThe OfficeExclusivesNostalgiaPeacock
Watch: Kate Flannery Wants to Do a Reunion for "The Office"

There's no better way to start 2021 than with a The Office binge-athon.

The beloved sitcom has finally arrived on NBCU's streaming service Peacock just in time to help you laugh off the chaotic year that was 2020. So who better to recommend the best Office episodes to watch than the stars of the show themselves?!

Oscar Nuñez told E! News of his favorite episode, "'Diversity Day' is pretty funny and I think right away it's like the second episode. It's right there at the beginning."

The Office creator Greg Daniels agrees. "I loved our second episode, 'Diversity Day.' I think that was one of the best ironically even though it was our second episode," Daniels shared. "And i also love very much the 'Business School' episode where Pam has an art show and Michael [Scott] is lecturing at business school. I think that one was just one of the best. I think that was season three."

photos
The Office Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kate Flannery added, "I really love 'The Injury' (season 2, episode 12) where Michael Scott burns his foot with the George Foreman grill because he likes to wake up to the smell of bacon so he's got it right by his bed. There's something about the way The Office works around his insanity...I just think it's so well constructed and so well executed."

Watch: Oscar Nunez Teases Potential "The Office" Reunion Plotlines

Andy Buckley also picked "Diversity Day," adding, "Start with the first [episode] because then you'd be hooked. 'Business School' (season 3, episode 17) is one of my favorites. 'Dinner Party' (season 4, episode 13) is probably my all-time favorite but I don't know if you started with that without knowing any of the characters. The 'Valentine's Day' episode (season 2, episode 16) is a pretty good one."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Here's What Led to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Breaking Point

2

Jeffree Star Shuts Down Those Kanye West Dating Rumors Once & For All

3

Kylie Jenner Appears to Unfollow Rosalia, Sofia Richie & More Friends

photos
Every TV Show on Peacock

And for those Office fans who've already seen every episode at least a dozen times, there's even some brand new season three bonus footage on Peacock right now!

"We just finished looking through all the dailies and coming up with never-before-seen stuff that we dug out of original shots," Daniels dished. "So 'Business School' now has a lot of extra improvs from Steve Carell as he's lecturing all the students in Ryan's class."

Watch: "The Office" Star Andy Buckley Talks Reunion, Fave Episodes & More

Scroll through the photo gallery below for even more of Michael Scott's most hilarious Office moments ever.

Binge every season of The Office on Peacock now.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

NBC
Prison Mike

"The worst thing about prison was the Dementors. They were flying all over the place and they were scary and they sucked the soul out of your body and it hurt!"

NBC
Bacon-Related Injury

Warning: do not attempt to make bacon in the morning if you do not have a butler!

"Most nights before I go to bed, I will lay six strips of bacon on my grill. Then I go to sleep. When I wake up I plug in the grill and I go back to sleep again," Michael explained of his grill-related foot injury. "Today I got up, I stepped onto the grill and it clamped down on my foot. That's it. I don't see what's so hard to believe."

NBC
Little Kid Lover

What better way to let women on an online dating site know how serious you are about wanting kids someday than with that username? 

NBC
CPR Sing-A-Long

When it doubt, do chest compressions to the beat of the Bee Gee's "Stayin Alive," OK? 

NBC
Date Mike

"Hi, I'm Date Mike. Nice to meet me. How do you like your eggs in the morning?" 

NBC
Every Michael vs. Toby Moment

"If I had a gun with two bullets and I was in a room with Hitler, Bin Laden and Toby, I would shoot Toby twice."

NBC
"9,986,000"

"This is going to hurt like a motherf--ker." Have truer words ever been spoken than when Michael realized just how hard leaving Dundler Mifflin was going to be for him after his team sang this to him? 

NBC
"Lazy Scranton"

"Lazy Scranton the Electric City, they call it that 'cause of the electricity." 

NBC
Boss of the Bride

In what was supposed to be the highlight of Phyllis' wedding, Michael called "bulls--t" when her father was able to get up from his wheelchair to finish walking her down the aisle. 

"I can't believe I pushed that guy's lazy ass around all day until he was ready to stand up and steal the show," Michael said.

NBC
"Forever"

We dare you not to get emotional over Michael leading a flash mob dance at Jim and Pam's wedding!

NBC
Safety Training Gone Wrong

"Dwight, you ignorant slut."

NBC
Hide the Turtles

"WHERE ARE THE TURTLES?!"

NBC
Do Not Try This at Your Office

Hardcore! Parkour!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Here's What Led to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Breaking Point

2

Jeffree Star Shuts Down Those Kanye West Dating Rumors Once & For All

3

Kylie Jenner Appears to Unfollow Rosalia, Sofia Richie & More Friends

4

Amber Heard Addresses Claim She Didn't Donate Johnny Depp Settlement

5

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's Chemistry Is Undeniable in New Sighting