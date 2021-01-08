The Office Stars Pick Their Favorite Episodes to Binge on Peacock

There's no better way to start 2021 than with a The Office binge-athon.
The beloved sitcom has finally arrived on NBCU's streaming service Peacock just in time to help you laugh off the chaotic year that was 2020. So who better to recommend the best Office episodes to watch than the stars of the show themselves?!
Oscar Nuñez told E! News of his favorite episode, "'Diversity Day' is pretty funny and I think right away it's like the second episode. It's right there at the beginning."
The Office creator Greg Daniels agrees. "I loved our second episode, 'Diversity Day.' I think that was one of the best ironically even though it was our second episode," Daniels shared. "And i also love very much the 'Business School' episode where Pam has an art show and Michael [Scott] is lecturing at business school. I think that one was just one of the best. I think that was season three."
Kate Flannery added, "I really love 'The Injury' (season 2, episode 12) where Michael Scott burns his foot with the George Foreman grill because he likes to wake up to the smell of bacon so he's got it right by his bed. There's something about the way The Office works around his insanity...I just think it's so well constructed and so well executed."
Andy Buckley also picked "Diversity Day," adding, "Start with the first [episode] because then you'd be hooked. 'Business School' (season 3, episode 17) is one of my favorites. 'Dinner Party' (season 4, episode 13) is probably my all-time favorite but I don't know if you started with that without knowing any of the characters. The 'Valentine's Day' episode (season 2, episode 16) is a pretty good one."
And for those Office fans who've already seen every episode at least a dozen times, there's even some brand new season three bonus footage on Peacock right now!
"We just finished looking through all the dailies and coming up with never-before-seen stuff that we dug out of original shots," Daniels dished. "So 'Business School' now has a lot of extra improvs from Steve Carell as he's lecturing all the students in Ryan's class."
