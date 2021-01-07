Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Return Home After New Year's Getaway to Mexico

All sun-filled vacations must come to an end.
After kicking off a new year in Cabo San Lucas, Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, returned home to Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
According to an eyewitness, the pair was with a group of friends when they touched down at the airport after flying in a private jet.
Scott sported Nike sneakers with a sweatshirt and cozy pair of sweatpants. He also wore a mask as Los Angeles continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases. As for Amelia, she wore a pink beanie that perfectly matched her top. She completed her look with black shorts and sneakers.
"Amelia was hanging back and letting Scott say goodbye to their friends," the eyewitness shared. "They both hugged some people and talked about how much fun they had. They had their luggage loaded into Scott's vehicle and then they left together."
Earlier this week, E! News learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Amelia were vacationing at the Montage Los Cabos resort. The pair joined friends for multiple days by the pool and beach.
While a source described the pair as acting "low key" during their tropical getaway, it left fans convinced that these two are more than just friends.
"Scott and Amelia are talking and hanging out, but neither are looking for anything serious," another insider previously shared with E! News. "He is enjoying her company. She doesn't spend time with the kids at all and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids."
And although nobody is going Instagram official or setting the record straight on the relationship, Amelia previously called out people who were judging her online.
"Ppl r extra weird and judgmental these days," the model wrote on Dec. 19. "People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more."
If social media is any indication, Amelia already wishes she could be back by the ocean blue water as she shared one final bikini photo from her most recent trip.
As she wrote on Instagram, "miss u already."