How Kate Middleton Is Preparing for Her Life as Queen

Watch : How Kate Middleton's Keeping Calm After Harry & Meghan's Exit

If she weren't, you know, one of the more recognizable faces on the planet, Kate Middleton could easily be mistaken for just another harried mom at Prince George and Prince Charlotte's school drop-off.

Because unlike every one of her carefully thought-out work appearances, before the Duchess of Cambridge makes the four-mile trip from their Kensington Palace spread to Thomas's Battersea in south London, she doesn't bother with her signature blowout or a consult with longtime stylist Natasha Archer.

"There are no blow-dries—it's always hair up in a ponytail," a longtime friend noted to People of the "very chilled" royal's low-maintenance routine. "She's either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she's late for the school run before dashing off."

Pretty standard fare, really, not all too different from the other mums and dads in lineup, the friend insisted: "It's the life of a working mom with three young children—just a different sort of day job to most."