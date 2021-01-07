Noah Beck Responds to Backlash Over TikTok Stars’ Bahamas Getaway Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Noah Beck has spoken out after facing backlash from taking a Bahamas vacation in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to Pap Galore, the TikTok star, who over 23.5 million fans on the video app, said his recent getaway with girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio, her sister Charli D'Amelio, and fellow TikTokers Chase Hudson, Bryant Eslava and Avani Gregg—was "really fun." At the time of their December trip, Los Angeles—where Noah and his friends live—was seeing the worst of the pandemic with hospitals running low on ICU beds and oxygen. Today, one in five L.A. residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
"It is what it is, you know," he told the outlet. "I think, especially the business we're in, it's like you need some time to kind of disconnect for a little. That's what that was meant for. It was just a little trip to get away. Wanted to get away from everything and we took a private jet, so it was just us."
Noah, an aspiring actor, lives in Sway House, a 7,800- square-foot mansion in Bel Air.
He claimed that many people criticizing his actions would love to be included in his lifestyle. "Let's say, it's just kind of funny because let's say, that someone who's commenting on our stuff, like, ‘You guys need to stay home,' and stuff like that. Let's say we DM one of them, like, ‘Yo, we want to fly you out to the Bahamas.' If they say yeah, then you screenshot it and say, ‘this you?' or something like that," the 19 year old went on to explain. "It's just not even worth it."
He also deemed the trip vital to his mental health, adding, "We just needed this little time away to get kind of a reset, and especially in this business, when you constantly have these comments and so I think it was just necessary."