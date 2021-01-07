The Wanted's Tom Parker Reveals "Significant Reduction" in Tumor Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Tom Parker is sharing a positive update following his brain cancer diagnosis.
The Wanted star, who previously revealed he has an inoperable brain tumor, took to Instagram on Jan. 7 to share the latest news on his health.
"SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION These are the words I received today and I can't stop saying them over and over again," he wrote alongside a photo of himself with his wife Kelsey Hardwick and their 2-month-old baby boy Bodhi Thomas Parker. "I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment. Everyday I'm keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard! I can't thank our wonderful NHS enough. You're all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line."
The caption continued, "To my amazing wife @being_kelsey who has literally been my rock. My babies- I fight for you every second of every day. Friends, family and everyone on this journey with me- you have got me through my darkest days To everyone on here- your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength."
He ended the post on a positive note, writing, "This journey is a rollercoaster that's for sure. Today is a f--king good day."
As fans may recall, the Tom opened up about his diagnosis back in October during an interview with OK! Magazine. In it, he recalled the moment the doctors shared the news, calling it the "worst-case scenario."
"They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, 'It's a brain tumour.' All I could think was, 'F--king hell!' I was in shock," he explained. "It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it."
On New Year's Ever, the musician shared up an update with his fans on Instagram, writing, "Hey, I may not be a 100% yet but I'm out here doing it..getting there day by day. Overwhelmed by all your love and support. So thank you all for that. Hope you all had a lovely Xmas and get to at least celebrate NYE in some capacity."