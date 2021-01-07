Kim Kardashian Deletes Instagram Photo Showing Her Without Wedding Ring

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

Kim Kardashian's wedding ring appears to be back. But what about her marriage?

In late December and on Tuesday, Jan. 5, the day E! News learned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kanye West are headed for a split, she shared photos on Instagram showing her not wearing her wedding ring. But on Thursday, Jan. 7, the newer image was no longer published on the platform. However, the photo, which advertises her SKIMS shapewear line, still remains on her Twitter account.

On Monday, Jan. 4, Kim, 40, was photographed wearing a wedding band while out in Los Angeles.

She and Kanye, 43, who wed in 2014, have not commented publicly about the status of their marriage or relationship. They have been living apart for a while—her with their four kids in Los Angeles and him at his ranch in Wyoming.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source told E! News on Tuesday. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."