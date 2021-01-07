Kim Kardashian Deletes Instagram Photo Showing Her Without Wedding Ring

Kim Kardashian's wedding ring appears to be back. But what about her marriage?
In late December and on Tuesday, Jan. 5, the day E! News learned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kanye West are headed for a split, she shared photos on Instagram showing her not wearing her wedding ring. But on Thursday, Jan. 7, the newer image was no longer published on the platform. However, the photo, which advertises her SKIMS shapewear line, still remains on her Twitter account.
On Monday, Jan. 4, Kim, 40, was photographed wearing a wedding band while out in Los Angeles.
She and Kanye, 43, who wed in 2014, have not commented publicly about the status of their marriage or relationship. They have been living apart for a while—her with their four kids in Los Angeles and him at his ranch in Wyoming.
"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source told E! News on Tuesday. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."
Kim, the source said, is "only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."
Another insider told E! News on Tuesday that "divorce talks have been on and off with them since the spring."
A different source said that "Kim and Kanye are still trying to work through things in their relationship. They are in therapy working on their marriage. Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work."
Meanwhile, rumors have swirled around the couple's relationship saying that Kanye was hooking up with YouTube personality Jeffree Star. A source close to Kim and Kanye said there "is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumors."