How Michael Scott and More The Office Characters Would Handle the Pandemic

What would The Office be like without, well, the office?
Several of your favorite Office stars and the series' creator Greg Daniels are giving fans an idea of how your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees might have handled work life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as many across the world continue to work remotely from home.
So which character would have the hardest time in quarantine?
"I've gotten texts from the cast and old writers and stuff about how the characters are handling the pandemic," Daniels told E! News exclusively while promoting The Office's launch on Peacock. "It kind of depends on what season you're talking about but I think early seasons Michael would have the hardest time because his entire being is wrapped up in work and if he couldn't come in he'd be going crazy stepping on his George Foreman grill."
Longtime Dunder Mifflin accountant Oscar, played by Oscar Nuñez, would feel quite the opposite.
"I think he'd love it. I think he'd be like everyone else dressed from the top up," Nuñez revealed. "I think he would adjust well to it because he's in his house cozy, making his soups or whatever and just working from home and probably enjoy taking a break from people."
As for Kate Flannery's character Meredith, she laughed, "I think she'd be in her basement and I think she might be on Tinder. But she'd be keeping it safe because Meredith is a survival, so I don't think there'd be any risky health issues. I think she'd work it out."
Meanwhile, Andy Buckley's David Wallace, who ended the series by becoming a millionaire and buying Dunder Mifflin, would be living it up in isolation.
"He would have set up a recording studio with his $20 million bucks and he would just never come out of it probably," Buckley revealed. "He'd be having his Fluffernutter sandwiches sitting in the hot tub. He'd be hammered half-way through every day."
Binge every season of The Office on Peacock now!
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)