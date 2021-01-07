Why Brie Bella's Husband Bryan Wasn't So Sure About Moving to Napa

Brie Bella is putting it all out there on tonight's brand new Total Bellas.
In this sneak peek, the former WWE star opens up to her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) about her desire to uproot their lives and relocate from Phoenix to California's Napa Valley.
Yes, Brie is still pregnant, there's a global pandemic, her and Nikki Bella's mom just had brain surgery and Bryan is constantly traveling for work, but as she explains in a confessional, life is simply too short.
"These last couple months have just made me think about so much," Brie tells the Total Bellas cameras. "I always just look to the future for doing things that really fulfill my heart. Then just seeing everything going on in the world and then seeing what my mom's going through, it's like, wait a second; We might not get the next five years. We might not get tomorrow. It's like, what fulfills you, do it today."
The reality TV personality continues, "So because it's always been my dream, I feel like this is the time now to move Napa Valley. We just have to move before Bryan goes back on the road—which is really, really soon."
As for mom Kathy Colace, Brie is sure that she'll eventually come around to the idea: "I know she wants me to be happy. And I just really feel like I gotta start living what I want to really do."
Bryan, on the other hand, might need some convincing. But before he can weigh in, Nikki's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev seemingly indicates he's on board. "I mean, I like Napa," he tells the group. "I'm not attached to any places."
"Yeah, I love moving," Bryan sarcastically responds. "Could we find a worse time to move?"
Then, in a confessional, the professional wrestler reveals why he's so hesitant to follow through with Brie's suggestion.
"Since Brie and I have been together, we have moved—let me see—at least eight times," he explains. "And this is the cycle of how things have tended to go: We will move somewhere and she'll be happy and then she starts feeling a little dissatisfied and she can't figure out why."
"And I don't know how to help her with that," Bryan adds. "It's just like, when is it ever going to be enough?"
Watch the entire exchange in the above clip, and don't miss tonight's all-new Total Bellas.