What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for January 9-10

Let's have some fun in 2021—and by fun we of course mean continuing to stay inside and binge TV like it's 2020.

Fortunately, several of our favorite shows are back with new seasons to make the great indoors feel like a treat, including the highly anticipated return of Cobra Kai, which Netflix graciously dropped one week early. Who needs a sensei when you have a streaming service, right? And two of the most inventive series—Dickinson and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist—have returned for their second seasons, along with the premiere of a documentary about Tiger Woods and Nicolas Cage's series about cussing.

Plus, Netflix's latest docuseries might keep you awake at night questioning the meaning of life (more than you already do, anyway) and Hallmark Channel is continuing to provide the warm and fuzzy feelings in the new year...

Here are our top streaming picks for the weekend of Jan. 9-10: