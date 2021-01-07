Karlie Kloss Says She’s ''Tried'' to Talk Politics With Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner After Protest

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Karlie Kloss revealed she has tried to persuade Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to accept the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The model, who is married to Jared's brother Joshua Kushner, spoke out on Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to criticize who she described as "anti-American" individuals protesting the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

As President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to claim, without verified evidence, that voter fraud impacted election results, hundreds of demonstrators swarmed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday. According to NBC News, members of Congress, who were counting Electoral College votes, were evacuated. They later resumed the certification process in the evening.

Kloss tweeted out, "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American."

One user responded, "Tell your sister in law and brother law [sic]," referring to Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared, who are both advisors to the commander-in-chief.