Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Chemistry Is Undeniable in Latest Sighting

Sparks are still flying high between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.
The duo, who confirmed their romance earlier this week, continues to showcase their undeniable chemistry. The 26-year-old singer and Booksmart director were recently spotted looking smitten over each other during an afternoon outing.
The pair was seen hanging out with a close group of friends, including the newlyweds who got married over the weekend. You know, the Santa Barbara, Calif. ceremony that Harry and Olivia attended together, which made fans go wild over their new relationship.
Although the actress and Gucci ambassador were hanging out with their nearest and dearest, it looked like they were in their own little world. Photographers captured images of the two staring into each other's eyes and smiling from ear-to-ear.
For their outdoor outing, Harry kept things low-key with his casual ensemble. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer donned an oversized black hoodie that he paired grey sweatpants, white sneakers and a bright pink beanie.
The 36-year-old actress also looked effortless with her relaxed yet chic outfit. She rocked an argyle sweater that she tied together with chocolate-colored pants and white sneakers. The duo also wore masks during their outing.
Their latest sighting comes shortly after they publicly debuted their romance at Jeff Azoff and Glenne Christiaansen's wedding. Fun fact: Jeff is Harry's manager, and the singer officiated their ceremony.
Despite sending fans into a frenzy over their relationship, a source previously told E! News Oliva and Harry have been dating for several weeks now. Per the insider, it's a detail their inner circle has been well aware of. As the source explained of their romance, "They had a great time and are very happy."
Not only have the two been inseparable during their off time, but they've been working closely together on Don't Worry Darling, which is being directed by Olivia and stars Harry, alongside Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.
When the British singer signed onto the project, Olivia gushed over the news, telling Vogue, "[Arianne Phillips] and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style..."
"I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process," she added, "some actors just don't care."
The pair's relationship comes off the heels of Olivia and Jason Sudeikis' split. In November, E! News confirmed the longtime couple ended their seven-year engagement. They share two kids together, Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4.
A source told People they separated on good terms. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," the insider revealed at the time. "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."
While Harry has enjoyed the single life for quite some time, he previously told Howard Stern that he'd love to settle down with someone. However, he admitted he's still trying to figure out how to date in the public eye.
"It's always kind of a balance thing because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal," he explained. "I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff."