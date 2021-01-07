Lindsay Arnold Admits She's "Far From Perfect" After Facing Backlash for Mid-Pandemic Vacation

Lindsay Arnold is clapping back after she was criticized for taking a vacation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Instagram users called out the Dancing With the Stars pro for heading to a tropical locale with her husband Sam Cusick and their 2-month-old daughter, Sage Jill Cusick, this week. The couple welcomed their first baby in November.
One person commented on her Jan. 5 "Vacation time" beach pic and noted that others around the world can't see their families due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The user slammed the dancer for being "on a freaking vacation with your infant baby!!! Come on!"
Another responded, "it's so sad to see influencers flying and going on vacation with no worries about the virus."
Arnold, 26, addressed the heat on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Jan. 6, by sharing a smiling thumbs up selfie.
She wrote, "This is my thumbs up to everyone out there who actually thinks it's okay to comment or criticize on anyone else's parenting. Why? Why do we do this to others? Especially people we don't even know."
Arnold went on to admit she is "FAR from perfect," adding, "believe me you don't need to remind me of that but why don't we use our energy and words to be encouraging instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize. I'm very over it."
She said the haters should unfollow her, and leave her to only interact with her "kind" followers.
The day before, the new mom posted a picture of her and her husband on the beach at sunset, as she reflected on her parenthood journey with her "best friend."
She wrote on Instagram, "I truly think that is the key to a happy and successful marriage.. on top of everything else your spouse should be your best friend. I am so grateful for our friendship these past couple months with a newborn."
The DWTS season 25 winner continued, "It has helped us laugh off the tired cranky moments (from me) hahaha and have patience with each other while going through the (sometimes hard) firsts that come with being new parents. And it has brought us the most incredible joy being able to experience the special gift of parenthood together."
Some of her fans defended her against the attacks, with one commenting on her selfie, "Love this.....makes me so sad so many people in your last post spread so much negativity!" The user added, "I pray you don't take it personally as it seems these people have nothing better to do with their time but be hurtful."
The star previously shared her birth video on YouTube and called it the "best day of our lives."