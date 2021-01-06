No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

It did not take long for rumors to sprout amid Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's uncertain future.

After news broke on Tuesday, Jan. 5 that the couple's six-year marriage may be approaching its end, rumors emerged on social media that the Grammy-winning rapper is now hooking up with YouTube personality Jeffree Star.

However, a source very close to Kim and Kanye completely denies those claims, telling E! News "There is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumors." As chatter continued to spread online over the speculation, Jeffree also weighed in on social media, except he fueled the flames instead of putting them out.

"I'm ready for Sunday Service," Jeffree tweeted to his more than 7 million followers. Of course, the quip was a reference to West's recurring Sunday Services.

Over on Instagram, the beauty mogul shared a video of himself supposedly in Wyoming, where Kanye also lives. "I am here in the beautiful state of Wyoming," he said in the video. "Hi snow in the background, and today I woke up and um, it's been a very interesting day."