Bridgerton Withdrawal? These Behind-the-Scenes Cast Photos Are Here to Help

Already binge-watched Bridgerton and miss the cast? Then scroll on to see the stars' behind-the-scenes photos.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 06, 2021 10:05 PMTags
TVCelebritiesBridgerton
Love Bridgerton? You're not alone.

Ever since the show debuted on Christmas Day, fans can't seem to get enough of the latest Shonda Rhimes sensation. 

Based on the popular book series by Julia Quinn, the period drama follows London's high society and their romantic pursuits. First, there are the Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings—all alphabetically named—who are led by their widowed mother Violet Bridgeton (Ruth Gemmell). The eldest son, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), attempts to find a suitor for his sister Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). However, it's not as easy as it looks. But once she bumps into Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), they strike up a plan and everything changes.

There are also the Featheringtons. Lord Featherington (Ben Miller) and Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) have three daughters—Philiippa (Harriet Cains), Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker), a cousin, also comes to stay with the family in the middle of the social season.

The show features scandal, sexy scenes and of course the anonymous gossip Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

Already finished the show and keeping your fingers crossed for a second season? Well, then check out these behind-the-scenes photos of the Bridgerton cast.

Instagram
Launching a New Show

"MOOD," Phoebe Dynevor captions this photo after the series' debut. "Merry Christmas!!!!!! @bridgertonnetflix is finally out TODAY on @netflix. Hope you guys enjoy it half as much as we loved shooting it."

Instagram
Posing With Pomeranians

Golda Rosheuvel and her furry friend smile for the camera.

Instagram
Looking Sharp

Simon Lennon, Luke Newton and Jamie Beamish pose for a pic.

Instagram
Enjoying a Salty Snack

Bessie Carter posts a video of Harriet Cains eating a bag of chips in between scenes, writing "stay humble."

Instagram
Chilling With a Terrific Trio

"Love you all you ridiculously marvellous humans," Phoebe writes on Instagram.

Instagram
Wearing Some Fierce Fashion

"On Thursdays we wear leopard print," Bessie writes alongside a photo of her with Harriet and Nicola Coughlan.

Instagram
Rocking a Royal 'Do

"@adamjamesphillips jokes," the Queen Charlotte star writes on Instagram. "Those combs saved my life. Xxx."

Instagram
Finding Balance

"Candy floss and a cigarette," Ruby Barker writes on Instagram. "It's all about a balanced diet guys."

Instagram
Smiling for the Camera

The Marina Thompson star sent "big love" to Bridgerton author Julia Quinn and Harriet.

Instagram
Making Memories

Fun times on set!

Instagram
Hanging With "#Polin"

The Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton stars have a ball behind-the-scenes.  

Instagram
"Stealing" Gloves

Nicola even joked Luke was "always trying to steal" her pink gloves. "But they match my marker perfectly," he quipped back.

Instagram
Gathering Together

Martins Imhangbe shows love for his co-stars Emma Naomi, Regé-Jean Page and Adjoa Andoh.

Instagram
Cooling Off With "Bridgerton's Biggest Fans"

Is it getting hot in here?

Instagram
Rehearsing

Sabrina Bartlett posts a picture of herself running lines with Jonathan Bailey.

Instagram
Bringing the Sunshine

Not even the rain could bring Harriet and Sabrina down.

Instagram
Sharing a Sweet Treat

Even members of London's high society enjoy a good old scoop of ice cream now and then.

Instagram
Having a Laugh

Ben Miller enjoys a giggle with his fellow Featheringtons and includes the hashtag #Squadgoals."

Instagram
Dining With "Dream Dinner Party Guests"

Who's hungry?

Instagram
Spending Time With Simon Basset

Just look at that smile. Talk about a dashing duke!

