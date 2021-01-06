Shop Martha Stewart's Amazon Picks to Get The New Year Off to a Very Good Start

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With 2021 underway, it's time to get organized and set your intentions for the year ahead!
Thankfully Martha Stewart's store on Amazon has a plethora of home goods, craft supplies, food and beverages, outerwear, planners and more so you can start your year off right. And if you're in need of inspiration or guidance, the television personality just released her latest book. In Martha Stewart's Very Good Things, the businesswoman shares hundreds of tips for streamlining your life, cooking, hosting, decorating and more.
From cute calendars and furniture to versatile puffer vests and baking kits, Martha Stewart's collection on Amazon will help you stay organized and make the most out of 2021!
Scroll below to check out our favorite Martha Stewart picks on Amazon.
Martha Stewart's Very Good Things: Clever Tips & Genius Ideas for an Easier, More Enjoyable Life
After last year, we need all the tips we can get to tackle 2021! Martha's latest book includes some very good tips for streamlining your life, staying organized, being a great host and ways to make your life a bit more luxurious.
The Martha Manual 2021 Day-to-Day Calendar
Not only will this chic desk calendar tell you what day it is, each day displays time-tested tips on hosting, cleaning, decorating and more important life skills.
Martha Stewart Coffee Pods By Barrie House, 22 Count
Choose from three organic and fair trade certified blends to sip on each morning! Compatible with Keurig K Cup Brewers, a Martha-approved cup of coffee has never been easier to make.
Martha Stewart Womens Puffy Vest
With fleece lined pockets for warmth and invisible zippers for a sleek appearance, this vest will become your go-to piece for the changing temperatures.
Martha Stewart Crafts 18-Bottle Multi-Surface Acrylic Paint Set
If the crafting world had an authority figure, it would be Martha Stewart. This 18-bottle paint kit is a great investment for all the DIY projects you have on your list.
Martha Stewart Heavy-Duty Canvas Garden Bag
With 6 interior and 11 exterior pockets, you can find an organized spot for all your garden tools. No more running back and forth to the tool shed when you can carry everything with you.
Martha Stewart's Organizing 2021 Monthly/Weekly Planner
If you haven't picked up your 2021 planner yet, this one is for you! Keep all your important dates and appointments organized in this adorable planner.
Martha Stewart Cake Perfection Decorating Set
The queen of beautiful cakes and her team of food editors curated this set with all of their baking must-haves. They even included edible glitter dusts, coconut flakes, vibrant green pistachio kernels and edible dried rose petals so you can make a Coconut Chiffon or a Pistachio-Cardamom Bundt sprinkled with roses.
Martha Stewart Isla Accent Chair
In the spirit of the new year, give your living room a refresh with Martha Stewart's furniture collection! This accent chair screams elegance and makes for a great addition to any room.
Martha Stewart Rothko's Stripes II Glass Framed Canvas
And now that you've added the perfect chair to your room of choice, this modern abstract piece is a must! This versatile piece is a great way to add a pop of color and sophistication to your walls.
Martha Stewart Pets Waste Bag
Maybe you received a pet over the holidays or perhaps you are in need of a waste bag refill. Whatever the reason may be, these tear-resistant bags will make picking up your pet's waste a bit more chic.
Martha Stewart Spanish Tapas Gourmet Gift Basket
With socially distanced picnics in full swing, bring some delicious tapas with you! This beautifully curated basket includes a selection of gourmet cheeses, peppers, ham, olive oil, nuts and olives.
Martha Stewart Flameless LED, 6 Inch Pillar Candle
Flameless candles are great to have on hand for entertaining, elevating a tablescape or to up your home's cozy factor during the winter.
For more Amazon must-haves, check out these $16 Booty Leggings That Have Over 15,000 5-Star Reviews on Amazon.