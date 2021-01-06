Why The Office Reunion Is Looking "More Likely" Now Than Ever

Exciting news, The Office fans!
Greg Daniels, creator of the iconic NBC sitcom, is sharing new details about the possibility of a long-awaited TV reunion starring your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees in honor of The Office's arrival on Peacock last week.
"I think it's probably more likely now that the show is on Peacock, but no plans right now," Daniels shared with E! News exclusively on Tuesday, Jan. 5. "But people are more open to it now it seems like."
When asked what an Office reunion on Peacock might look like, Daniels revealed, "I think the issue is what is left to say about the characters. There's been talk of maybe a Friends-style reunion kind of thing. I don't know, it's still pretty vague."
"The weird thing about that is when we ended it, we jumped forward a year and a lot of them aren't working there anymore. Jim and Pam live in Texas now and so does Darryl," he added. "But it would be fun to go find some lost episodes and shoot them as if they were back in 2010 or something."
While we wait for Daniels and team to officially come up with a concept, several of The Office stars are giving the green light to a potential reunion (John Kransinski has already said he's game).
Oscar Nuñez, who played Oscar, told E!, "Maybe a one-off Christmas special. It would have to be a one-of I think."
Nuñez is even game to tackle some not-so-light topics that are very 2021. "I wonder if it would get political. I would vote for it, I don't know if the cast would or other people," he said. "I would vote for it, to get a little into politics and maybe have the office split up into two camps. Or something crazy happens, Dwight comes in with a gun 'cause it's his right. We did it before but it wasn't that loaded, no pun intended."
Kate Flannery, who played Meredith, is also game for getting the Scranton gang back together. "I would love that. I don't know, I cannot speak for anybody else but I am not the one who is getting in the way if there's been offers," she laughed. "I feel like the fans have spoken and they definitely need more Michael Scott for sure."
Flannery voted for the reunion to center around, "Being back in the office after a pandemic."
Andy Buckley, who played David Wallace cracked of a possible reunion, "I've been sending Greg an email on an hourly basis for the last eight years about that...My god, I would love that. It's the show that if I ever get a boat I'm going to have to name it The Dunder Mifflin because it's certainly changed my life."
"Any time I get to be around Steve [Carell], AKA Michael Scott, that's such a treat," Buckley smiled.
