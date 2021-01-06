Bachelor's Abigail Heringer Reflects on Decision to Share Her Hearing Loss With Matt James

Watch : Matt James' "Bachelor" Premiere: Sex Toys & More

Matt James' journey on The Bachelor is just beginning, but fans have already fallen in love with one of his contestants: Abigail Heringer.

The client financial manager opened up about her decision to go on the show during the Jan. 5th episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. According to Abigail, her love life was "nonexistent" before stepping out of the limo.

"I think a lot of people can just kind of relate to being in my shoes," she told hosts and former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin. "Being in your 20s, you are on the dating apps and you're trying to date around. But I think what I just really struggled with is it's so superficial. And you know, just kind of doing the same thing, and I was getting the same results and I just wasn't happy with that."

So, Abigail decided it was time for a change. She said she wanted to get out of her comfort zone, push herself and have conversations with a man she'd never had before. This included talking about her background and hearing loss. During the season premiere, Abigail shared she "was born completely deaf" and has a cochlear implant. As she explained, "There was just so many things that I just felt ready to finally talk about that I'd never been able to talk about before in past relationships."