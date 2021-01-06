Watch Elizabeth Olsen React to WandaVision Theory Involving Mary-Kate and Ashley

Watch : Paul Bettany & Elizabeth Olsen Aren't Giving "Infinity War" Spoilers

When it comes to possible spoilers, Elizabeth Olsen's lips are sealed.

During a virtual Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Tuesday, Jan. 5, host Jimmy Kimmel grilled the actress over fan theories about her and Paul Bettany's new Disney+ series, WandaVision. While little is known about the show, other than it follows Marvel characters Wanda (Elizabeth) and Vision (Paul) living suburban lives, many Easter eggs have been popping up online—including one that involves Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

"I want to run a couple by you, I know you can't confirm or deny but I thought maybe we could get a read from you," Jimmy told Elizabeth before reading off the theories, starting with one about Vision's tie. "There are two dots inside the rectangle on his tie and then two dots on the outside and I guess the idea is that your characters are trapped inside something and also on the outside, where you either can't get in or can't get out."

So, is Vision's tie really a clue? Elizabeth's not entirely sure.