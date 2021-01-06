Where Kanye West Stands With Kim Kardashian’s Family as Marital Turmoil Continues

Is Kanye West about to be kicked out of the Kardashian clan?
With Kanye and Kim Kardashian discussing possible divorce options, fans are wondering where the rapper stands with the rest of her famous family.
During the couple's heated Twitter exchange in July 2020, Kanye revealed that he's been trying to divorce Kim since 2018 and even referred to her mom, Kris Jenner, as "Kris Jong-Un" on Twitter. The father of four later apologized to Kim, saying, "Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."
But on Tuesday, Jan. 5, E! News learned that Kimye is in free fall as they live apart in Wyoming and Calabasas, Calif.
"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source revealed. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."
A source also told E! News the pair have been going to therapy and are "working on their marriage."
However, just because Kim is considering officially divorcing the 43-year-old musician, we've discovered that he is, in fact, on good terms with the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars.
One source exclusively told E! News, "There is no drama or contentious relationship at all between Kanye and the extended family which was falsely reported."
Also contrary to reports, a separate source noted, "Kanye loves his extended family. They are super close."
Another insider explained how the Kardashian-Jenner fam has been trying to show up for Kim during what must be a difficult time. We were told on Tuesday, "Kim's family is extremely supportive and will be there for her with whatever she needs."
Kourtney Kardashian, along with the rest of her reality star relatives, help look after their four kids all the time, and they go back and forth between their houses in Calabasas. The source added, "Kourtney has really been there for Kim the last few weeks as she tries to figure this out. But no matter what Kim decides, they absolutely support her."
Kim and Kanye are parents to North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months.
In recent weeks, the 40-year-old mom has shared photos on Instagram of herself, seemingly without her wedding ring, which further fueled speculation that she's hit a breaking point in the relationship.
Kimye tied the knot in Florence, Italy, in 2014 and celebrated their six year wedding anniversary in May. At the time, Kim said they had "forever to go."
E! News has learned the SKIMS designer is still weighing her options for divorce and wants to do what's best for her kids.
A source explained, "It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."