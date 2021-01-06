Kristin Cavallari Says She Feels "Back to My Old Self" While Celebrating 34th Birthday

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

Kristin Cavallari is embracing her fresh start as she celebrates a new year of life.

The reality TV personality posted a number of cute photos and messages to social media on Tuesday, Jan. 5 to mark her 34th birthday. Kristin shared that despite enduring a tough 2020, which included announcing her split from husband Jay Cutler in April, she is grateful for all of her experiences.

One black-and-white photo showed her enjoying a birthday dessert with a candle in it during an evening out on the town.

"33 was a crazy year to say the least," she captioned that Instagram pic. "The ups and downs, highs and lows. But I can honestly say it was one the best years of my life. Lots of growth and opportunity. I feel like I'm back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34."

She also shared a number of shots to her Instagram Story of herself celebrating her special day with 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 5-year-old Saylor, the three children she shares with her retired-football-player ex.