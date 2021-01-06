Kim & Kanye2021 GrammysTanya RobertsSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Revisit Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Sweetest Moments With Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is putting her and Kanye West's four kids first, as she determines a possible future without the musician by her side.

Kim Kardashian is envisioning a possible future without husband Kanye West.

According to a source, the reality star has contemplated divorcing the musician for some time, but hesitates to make things official because of their four children, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months. The insider explains to E! News, "It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Kim has always made their kids a priority, even as Kanye publicly struggled with his mental health. She refrained from speaking about how it impacted their family, instead releasing a statement in support of her husband this past July. "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim said in part. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Trip

But the KKW Beauty founder has shared photos and video of their kids, who she and Kanye clearly dote on. To see some of those tender family moments, continue scrolling below.

Instagram
Baby Chi

Chi gets some love from mom and dad at brother Saint's 3rd birthday party. 

Instagram
Soft Psalm Snuggles

Taken in the spring 2020, Kim posted this Instagram of some snuggles with her baby boy, Psalm, after he just started walking. What a milestone!

Instagram
Secret Handshake Heaven

Pinky swear and seal it with a kiss! These cute cowgirls have their own playful handshake. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Pattern Princess

After posing as the Spice Girls with her sisters on IG, the reality star shared this sweet snap on Instagram with her cuties, North and Saint.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Horsing Around!

While enjoying the outdoors, Kim went into "mama bear mode" as kids, North and Chicago, rode a horse with mom at the reigns!

Instagram
Meet the Flinstones

Kanye gets into character, quite literally, for a family Halloween photo. 

Instagram
Photo Booth Kisses

Kim sweetly held Psalm up for a quick kiss in a photo booth while celebrating MJ's 85th birthday. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Dinosaurs Galore!

Celebrating Saint's 4th birthday, the Kardashian squad threw a Jurassic Park themed bash complete with face paint, balloons and raptor juice, of course! Kim spares no expense when it comes to her kids.

Instagram
Three Amigos

Kim, Kanye and their eldest daughter enjoy a night out, with North sporting a smaller version of her mom's skims lounge set. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Mommy and Me Moment

Kim tenderly held daughter, Chicago, while posing outside. 

Instagram
Brunch Realness

Always making sure every member of the family is included, Kim enjoyed brunch with her entire family while Psalm is positioned with the best view of the table!

Instagram
Pajama Party

The skims founder shares a look at her and Kanye's nighttime routine with their three kids.

Instagram
Twinning in the Bahamas

While on vacation in the Bahamas, Kim matched with daughters North and Chicago while attempting to snag a quick picture with all four of her cute, energetic kids. 

Jackie Nickerson
Exploring Armenia

While on their 2019 trip to Armenia, the family paused together for a matching portrait in all black. 

Jackie Nickerson
Baptism

On the same journey to Armenia, Kim and all four of her babies got baptized together at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral. She shared this sweet post on Instagram with more information about the Cathedral, which was built in 303 AD. How special! 

Instagram
Selfie Sweetness

On Instagram, this selfie queen taught her daughter, North, how to rock a pose for a quick picture together before dropping her off for school.

KCS Presse / Splash News; Instagram
Family Stroll

Kim sweetly walked hand in hand with daughter, North, amidst the intimidating paparazzi. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas Magic

Nobody does Christmas Eve like the Kardashian—West family! 

Instagram
A Family Affair

North makes her musical debut on the Yeezy runway to perform a song, eliciting tears from a proud Kim. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

