Kim Kardashian Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Uncertain Future With Kanye West

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

There's trouble in paradise for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—and the evidence might be hidden in plain sight.

The first couple of reality television has reached a breaking point in their relationship after mounting tensions in 2020. A source exclusively told E! News on Tuesday, Jan. 5, "It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months."

The insider said, "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while." However, Kim hasn't filed for divorce yet because she's still deciding what's best for their four children: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months.

There seems to be some solid proof that their relationship recently took a turn for the worse. Fans may have realized the stars were heading their separate ways after the KKW beauty founder shared two new pictures in which she appeared to have her wedding ring removed.