Matt James Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason He Really Agreed to Starring on The Bachelor

Matt James' "Bachelor" Premiere: Sex Toys & More

Matt James never pictured himself on a show like The Bachelor.

On Jan. 5, he admitted on air with Ryan Seacrest that it was never an experience he wanted. "Heck no! I never thought I'd be doing something like this," the star spilled. "Like, I had work, I was doing things with the kids, I was in a great spot, I thought."

So why did he decide to search for the love of his life on national television? The emotional reason is even more heartbreaking than we imagined, as Matt revealed how his best friend Tyler Cameron was involved in getting the ball rolling.

As fans know, Matt is very close with his roommate, Tyler, who competed for Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette (although, more recently, he sparked romance rumors with model Camila Kendra).

"His mom, Ms. Cameron, actually nominated me," Matt explained. "She passed away around this time last year. And I think she saw how much it meant for Tyler and how much he grew as a man, and how much she wanted that for me, and so it's homage to Ms. Cameron."