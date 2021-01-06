Why Kim Kardashian Hasn’t Officially Filed for Divorce From Kanye West

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Love Story in Their Own Words

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's love story is facing a major shakeup.

After six years of marriage and more than eight years together, the E! reality TV star and rapper are going their separate ways. Kim, however, has yet to file for divorce.

Kimye, who went public with their relationship in April 2012, share four children together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source tells E! News exclusively. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

So why hasn't Kim made the separation official? Our insider notes, "She wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids."

Adds the source, "It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."