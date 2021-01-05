OutDaughtered Star Danielle Busby Hospitalized for ''Invasive Test'' Amid Mystery Health Issues

In sickness and in health, OutDaughtered stars Danielle Busby and Adam Busby are sticking together.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the TLC personalities told their millions of Instagram followers that Danielle would be undergoing her "most invasive test" since mysterious medical issues first plagued the mom of six a few months back.

"Today is the day of @dbusby ‘s most invasive test so far," Adam shared on social media alongside a photo of his wife in the hospital. "Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors. This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment. Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation. Just asking for prayers."

The reality TV star promised to offer updates when "Danielle is comfortable."

This past November, Danielle, 37, was admitted to the ER when she began experiencing "alarming sensations in her arms and legs." Since then, the couple has been committed to restoring Danielle's health.