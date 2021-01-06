January 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager & More

Kim & Kanye2021 GrammysTanya RobertsSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Is one of your New Year's resolutions to read more? Then some of your favorite celebrities want to help. They have book recommendations to kickstart your 2021 reading goals.

Pick up the January 2021 book club picks from Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager and more celebs below. Or, if you prefer, pull them up on Kindle Unlimited. You'll be a bookworm before you know it.

The Push by Ashley Audrain

Good Morning America's January pick is The Push by Ashley Audrain, a psychological drama about a new mother whose daughter's behavior is downright strange. "The Push is a novel about the expectations and fears of motherhood and whether we can ever really know the people we hold the closest, and if we can recover from the scars of our past," Audrain told GMA of her book. 

Outlawed by Anna North

Both Reese Witherspoon and Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss of the Belletrist book club pick Outlawed by Anna North for January. "This feminist Western will keep you on the edge of your seat on a high stakes ride through the old West," Witherspoon says of the read on Instagram. "The search for identity and desperation to survive drive this intensity of this women-on-the-run adventure!"

Black Buck by Mateo Askaripour

Jenna Bush Hager picks Black Buck by Mateo Askaripour. "This book tells the story of ambition, race and family all wrapped up into a unique literary voice," Bush Hager describes on Instagram. "We meet Darren, a 22-year-old Starbucks manager living in NYC. All is calm until a bizarre encounter occurs with the CEO of a tech start up that sits above his very Starbucks. Darren takes on a new gig as a ferocious salesman under the company-given name, 'Buck.' When things at home take a tragic turn, Darren hatches a new plan to help people of color breakdown the barriers in the sales world."

