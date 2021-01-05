2021 GrammysTanya RobertsBrian Austin GreenSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

A Tribute to Steve Kornacki, the Internet's King of Khakis

Just when you thought you had said goodbye to the beloved king of map boards and khaki pants, MSNBC's Steve Kornacki is back just in time to keep you up to date on Georgia's Senate runoff election.

As this fan put it in a tweet, "Happy steve kornacki day to all who celebrate."

"May your khakis be ironed," another weighed in, "and your sleeves rolled up neatly."

For those confused, no, it's not Steve Kornacki's birthday. And January 5th does not mark an anniversary or holiday. But, for fans eagerly watching around the country, it is a special occasion—because Tuesday marks the Senate runoff election in Georgia and that means the beloved NBC and MSNBC correspondent is returning to his trusted map. 

If you did not turn on the news during the 2020 presidential election, it's likely you missed Kornacki's one-of-a-kind vote tabulations and map analysis as he kept fans attuned to how the race was going practically by the second. Equipped with a pair of signature khakis and a touchscreen digital map for circling and doing fast math with undeniable fervor, Kornacki had quickly garnered his own fan club. Cue the "Twitter's boyfriend," "Map Daddy" and "Chart Throb" headlines. 

While he was basically forced to take a break at one point during the presidential election coverage after days in the studio, Kornacki took a moment to address his legions of devoted new followers. "You may not recognize me, there's no giant touch screen behind me, but Steve Kornacki here," he joked in a video shared to the MSNBC Twitter account. "I just wanted to say, I saw after I finally left the studio all these incredibly, you know, kind and friendly and nice messages everybody [shared] on social media. I just wanted to say thank you."

Well, the time has come, once again, for the map and khaki king to assume his throne. All fans have to do is turn on MSNBC—and maybe prep an outfit. As this person tweeted, "Washed and pressed my khakis for this very occasion."

After all, it's only right. To pay homage to Kornacki's many khakis, just keep scrolling!

Art Streiber/MSNBC
The Man With the Pants

Meet Steve Kornacki: journalist, Massachusetts native, khaki lover. 

NBCU Photo Bank
The Steve Kornacki Ensemble

Much like his penchant for khaki pants, Steve Kornacki also enjoys a striped tie and rolled up sleeves. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Hello, Khakis!

Ah, a fancier version of the signature Kornacki ensemble. 

NBCU Photo Bank
A Man and His Map

Behold the joy of Steve Kornacki with his map board. 

NBCU Photo Bank
New Year, Same Pants

While there are a lot of things we'd love to leave behind in 2020, Steve Kornacki is not one of them. 

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Nobody Puts the Khakis in the Corner

*BRB, just printing this one out for the fridge*

