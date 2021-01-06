5 Funny and Surprising Moments From the Latest Celebrity Game Face

Another game night for the books.
During Tuesday, Jan. 5's episode of Celebrity Game Face, host and executive producer Kevin Hart walked three teams of married celebrity pairs—including Jim Gaffigan and Jeannie Gaffigan, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley and Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin—through a laugh out loud competition.
"Tonight, on Celebrity Game Face, six very famous people are getting down and dirty in a hilarious competition," Kevin kicked off the episode. "I, of course, am your host Kevin Hart. But, it's never about me. Oh no, it is not."
As he continued, the 41-year-old comedian introduced the teams and faced some playful roasting.
After being introduced, Jim quipped, "Kevin, I'm just so excited you finally got a job. You know what I mean? I know that you don't have anything to do. You can do it! You can do it!"
And that's just a taste of the hilarity from tonight's episode.
Like in past episodes of Celebrity Game Face, the evening was filled with plenty of laughter. Case in point: The new episode had contestants making major confessions, running through their homes and more.
Check out all of the funniest Celebrity Game Face moments below!
1. A Major Confession
During a round of "Who Dunnit," each team revealed a secret and the other teams had to guess which celebrity the secret was about. This led to some interesting reveals. We're, of course, talking about Meagan's hair transplant confession.
The pair shared, "One of us had to get a hair transplant."
Teams Mowry-Housley and Gaffigan were certainly thrown by this secret as DeVon had a buzzcut and Meagan was wearing a hat.
"Meagan you're known for your eyebrows," Tamera pondered aloud. "I remember you talking about your eyebrows all the time. You can put hair anywhere nowadays, right?"
After much deliberation, both teams picked Meagan—and they we're right.
The Think Like a Man actress declared, "On my brows, boo."
2. Cheater, Cheater Pumpkin Eater
Despite stretching the rules, Jim and Jeannie still got zero points while playing "Who Knows You Best".
During the game, each team called a loved one that they thought knew them best and asked them two questions. However, before the call, the teams had to lock in predictions about what their loved ones would say.
Although Team Gaffigan played by the rules during the first question, Jim began dropping hints to his mother-in-law Louise during question two. Namely, since Jim and Jeannie guessed her "celebrity hall pass" would be Fred Rogers, the comedian told Louise to think about "somebody on PBS."
This moment had the others calling Jim a "cheater, cheater pumpkin eater."
3. Putting Their Bottoms to Work
While playing "Pop-A-Squat," one person from every team had to bid how many balloons their partner could pop with their butt in 30 seconds. If the team with the highest bid pulled it off, they'd received 10 points. If not, the other teams would get five points.
After winning the bidding war, thanks to Adam's confidence, Team Mowry-Housley declared they could pop 16 balloons in 30 seconds.
Tamera joked, "He is sleeping on the couch if we don't get this."
And, in under 30 seconds, Adam popped 16 balloons.
4. An Epic Scavenger Hunt
"Show Me Your Junk" is a Celebrity Game Face staple so, obviously, it had us in stitches once more. The challenge required the teams to go on a scavenger hunt to find items teased by Kevin's riddles.
For the first part, Kevin had the pairs hunt down something that's being saved "for later," but may "rot in this container."
As the pairs dashed off confused, only two teams came back in a time with the correct item: leftovers. (Sorry, Meagan and DeVon.)
For the second half of the round, the teams were tasked with locating a hammer. After racing about to find the item, Tamera and Meagan tied when returning and ringing the bell. Thus, both teams were awarded 25 points.
5. Victory for Tamera and Adam
Even though there was a tie during "Show Me Your Junk," Team Mowry-Housley topped the leaderboard with 59 points.
In typical Celebrity Game Face fashion, Tamera and Adam were crowned the victors and sent the Hart of a Champion trophy.
And, like in previous episodes, the reveal was a memorable moment. As E! viewers may recall, the Hart of a Champion trophy is a giant, gold baby that looks like Kevin Hart.
"Boast about it, brag about it," Kevin told the winners. "So many people want it, but they can't get it. And you guys are a part of a small group that now has it."
Thankfully, the other teams were still able to donate to their charities of choice!