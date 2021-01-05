Harry & OliviaEmily MitchellKumail Nanjiani2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Brie Bella's Son Buddy Sees Snow for the First Time & His Reaction Is Priceless

Brie Bella just unveiled what might be the most adorable photo of Buddy Danielson yet.

The Total Bellas star took to Instagram Stories on Monday, Jan. 4 to share numerous photos of her and her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson)'s 5-month-old son, but there was one snapshot in particular that stood out from the rest. 

Why, you ask? Because in said picture, Brie managed to capture one of Buddy's "firsts."  

More specifically, he can be seen witnessing snow for the first time ever—and alongside the picturesque Lake Tahoe, nonetheless! It would be a surreal sight for any kid, but especially one born in Arizona and growing up in California's sunny Napa Valley.

Buddy was clearly in awe, staring at the winter wonderland surrounding him wide-eyed and agape. "I know the feeling Bud," Brie wrote on the snap, which is made even sweeter when you realize how much Buddy resembles his big sis, Birdie Danielson

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Love Story

Brie shared photos of 3-year-old Birdie enjoying the colder temperatures, too: one that put her pink unicorn snow boots and Frozen-themed hat on display, and another of her and Bryan on a sled.

An equally heartwarming father-daughter pic can be seen on Bryan's Instagram, summed up perfectly by his caption: "Teaching Birdie to skip rocks on the lake."

All in all, the family of four is clearly enjoying their cozy winter retreat, and we can't wait to see even more snow-filled fun.

Check out the priceless photo of Buddy's first snow above, and keep scrolling to see all of his past cutest pics.

Total Bellas returns Sunday, 22 Nov. at 9 p.m., only on E!
Mountain Man

Brie, Bryan, Birdie and Buddy ventured to Lake Tahoe for a winter getaway.

Happy New Year!

"Ringing in the New Year with these Party Animals!!!" Brie wrote online. "Happy New Year's Bella Army"

Bryan and the Kids

On this Christmas Eve post, Brie wrote, "Best gifts I've ever been given are these 3!!!"

Buddy's First Christmas

Brie took a sweet picture with Buddy ahead of his first Christmas.

All Smiles

While taking selfies of Buddy, Brie penned, "Happy face slowly into the please stop taking my picture face!!"

Done with Pictures

Unfortunately for Brie, Buddy was quickly over the selfie session.

Buddy and Nana

"Best gift we got this year," Brie shared with her followers. "Visit from Nana!"

Playtime with Mom

Buddy beamed as he spent quality time with mom Brie.

Brie's Little Man

In December 2020, Brie shared this photo of herself and her "little man."

 

Four Months Old

Alongside this sweet photo of Bryan and Buddy, Brie stated, "Buddy is officially 4 months old!!"

Smiling Bright

Brie shared, "I love how one minute they are smiling at you and the next they are sleeping!!"

Sleeping Buddy

Buddy looked so peaceful in this sleeping shot.

Thankful for Family

"Sooo grateful for family and friends," Brie wrote. "And my friends that are like family so on this special Holiday it feels like home."

Sweet as Pie

Buddy couldn't be cuter in this pic from Thanksgiving 2020.

More Playtime

In this Nov. 2020 photo, Buddy enjoyed some bonding time with his cousin, Matteo.

Cuddles from Buddy

Brie shared in November, "Buddy sleeps soooo well in his #snoo!! Mama always loves his cuddles before his naps!!"

Baby Blue Eyes

Brie called Buddy her "best surprise ever" in Nov. 2020.

Brie's Sweet Boy

"And just like that my sweet boy constantly rolls over," the mother of two explained. "He now wants to stare at the world from his tummy!!! #15weeks"

Family Throwback

"Can't wait to relive all the special moments again," the E! personality noted. "The season that welcomes Buddy and Matteo into this world starts TONIGHT at 9/8c only on E!"

Sunny Smile

Brie shared on Instagram, "Someone wants to say Hi."

Almost Ready to Roll

"Buddy's favorite thing to do," Brie wrote alongside this sweet snap. "Trying to think how much longer till he rolls over. What do you Mom's think?????"

Generous Genes

Bryan and his lookalikes! Brie pointed out in the caption that her husband has "strong genes."

Pre-Total Bellas Throwback

"Can't wait to share this journey with you all on @totalbellas," Brie wrote alongside a number of throwback photos, including this one of her and Buddy right after he was born. "This season is one for the books...we started filming not knowing a pandemic was coming....Nikki and I thought ok looks like we won't be filming this journey but @bunimmurray @eentertainment @wwe figured out the safest way to showcase this twin journey of pregnancy...I can't wait to relive it all again on November 12th 9pm on E!"

Happy Halloween!

What an adorable dressed up duo! Brie was Cruella de Vil and Buddy, one of her dalmatians.

Calm Before the Storm

Buddy and Birdie chillin' out before enjoying some Halloween fun!

Brie's Boys

Brie wrote on Instagram, "My boys."

Mama and Buddy

For this sweet mother-son snap, Brie shared, "Mama + Buddy."

Bryan's Biggest Fans

"Waiting to watch Dada back on @wwe #SmackDown" Brie wrote.

Birdie & Her "Bud Bud"

Brie shared an adorable video of Birdie singing to her little brother, who she affectionally referred to as "Bud Bud."

A Very Blessed Bellas Mom

The Bella twins' mom, Kathy Colace, paying a visit to her newborn grandkids! In July, the Total Bellas matriarch underwent a major medical procedure for a "mass on her brain stem" and thankfully she's now "on the road to recovery" according to Brie and Nikki.

Check out Birdie's cutest pics here.

Total Bellas returns Sunday, 22 Nov. at 9 p.m., only on E!

