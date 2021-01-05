The View's Joy Behar Tells Meghan McCain She "Did Not" Miss Her While on Maternity Leave

Watch : Joy Behar Reflects on Being an Original "View" Cohost

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain's conflict continues even following Meghan's maternity leave.

During the Tuesday, Jan. 5 episode of the The View, the panelist, who returned to the show on Jan. 4, wasn't exactly welcomed back with open arms by all of her co-hosts. During the "Hot Topics" segment, the new mom interrupted Joy while she was speaking, which the comedian did not take too kindly.

"I was speaking," Joy shouted, which quickly erupted into her, Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan talking over each other. Eventually, Meghan laughed and said, "Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed me so much. You missed fighting with me. Don't act like you don't miss fighting with me."

With a straight face, Joy responded, "I did not. I did not miss you. Zero." But then she proceeded to burst into laughter.

However, Meghan, who recently gave birth to her first child Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, didn't find the comment amusing at all.

"Oh my god. You know what?, That's so nasty," said Meghan angrily. "That's like so nasty. I was teasing because you said something rude. Like really." Before the two could go another round back and forth, Whoopi and Sunny Hostin jumped in in an attempt to get the conversation back on track.