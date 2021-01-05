Hoda Kotb Shares the Heartwarming Reason Her Daughter Haley Joy Gave Away Her Christmas Gift

The winter weather may be chilly, but this story is sure to warm your heart.

During the Jan. 4th episode of Today, Hoda Kotb shared how her 3-year-old daughter Haley Joy wrapped up one of her Christmas presents and gave it to a friend.

The topic came up while discussing New Year's resolutions with co-host Jenna Bush Hager. "I want everyone in my family to be, like, settled," Hoda explained. "'Cause I think you're happy when everybody's got their stuff together, and I feel like this is a year for everybody to find their cool lane. And they're already there, but it's just, like, hitting that stride."

The anchor, who is also the proud parent to 20-month-old daughter Hope Catherine, then explained she's been talking to her kids about living with less and not having so many material things—a message that clearly resonated with her eldest child.

"So yesterday, I walked in and Haley was wrapping one of her presents that she had already played with...and [she said], '[I'm going to] bring this to Christian,'" Hoda recalled. "And she taped it up. She goes, 'Can we go take it to Christian's house?' So, we took it…and we walked over there, and we delivered it, and he wasn't home and we came back home."